Who Was Blake Mitchell (Lane Rogers)? OnlyFans Creator Dies In Motorcycle Accident
Lane V Rogers, a popular OnlyFans creator, has died at the age of 31 following a motorcycle accident in California. A family member confirmed his death, saying the family is at an “absolute loss for words," TMZ reported. Rogers was known on the OnlyFans platform as Blake Mitchell.
The crash occurred on Monday just before 4 p.m. near Oxnard, California. Rogers was riding his motorcycle when it collided with a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident. It remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the TMZ report added. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.
The Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed Rogers died from blunt force trauma. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Rogers’ last Instagram post from a week ago showed him sharing a humorous video. In the clip, he was joking about having to explain the past five years of his life to a past version of himself.
The OnlyFans star had thousands of fans on social media.
Who Was Blake Mitchell (Lane Rogers)?
Rogers hailed from rural Kentucky and rose to international recognition through his stage name Blake Mitchell. He became a vocal advocate for bisexual visibility and mental health. In many of his videos on subscription-based adult content sharing platform OnlyFans, he often encouraged openness and self-acceptance, according to PopRant.
Born on Aug. 14, 1994, Rogers grew up near Lexington and Versailles in rural Kentucky. He was raised in a conservative setting. He often spoke openly about the challenges of self-expression in a small-town environment. He attended boarding school and faced personal struggles early in life, the report added.
Rogers entered the adult entertainment industry in the mid-2010s. He began as a webcam performer before signing with Helix Studios under the name Blake Mitchell. His work quickly gained attention, leading to collaborations with several major studios.
Around 2019, Rogers started distancing himself from the Blake Mitchell persona in daily life. He chose to live and work more openly under his real name.