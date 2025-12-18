Who Was Blake Mitchell (Lane Rogers)? OnlyFans Creator Dies In Motorcycle Accident

Lane V Rogers, a popular OnlyFans creator, has died at the age of 31 following a motorcycle accident in California. A family member confirmed his death, saying the family is at an “absolute loss for words," TMZ reported. Rogers was known on the OnlyFans platform as Blake Mitchell.

The crash occurred on Monday just before 4 p.m. near Oxnard, California. Rogers was riding his motorcycle when it collided with a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident. It remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved, the TMZ report added. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed Rogers died from blunt force trauma. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Rogers’ last Instagram post from a week ago showed him sharing a humorous video. In the clip, he was joking about having to explain the past five years of his life to a past version of himself.

The OnlyFans star had thousands of fans on social media.