USCIS Replaces System To Select H1B Petitions; Favours Higher-Skilled, Higher-Paid Individuals

USCIS said the current random selection process has often been criticised for allowing unscrupulous employers to exploit it by flooding the selection pool with lower-skilled foreign workers paid at low wages, to the detriment of the American workforce. To address these concerns, the final rule will implement a weighted selection process that would increase the probability that H-1B visas are allocated to higher-skilled and higher-paid individuals while maintaining the opportunity for employers to secure H-1B workers at all wage levels.