Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nears New Record; Nasdaq Edges Higher Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings

Tech titans such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. gained nearly 2% in the early minutes of trade.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Nears New Record; Nasdaq Edges Higher Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings
US stock market opened mixed on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026.
Image Source: Unsplash
  • Wall Street opened mixed amid anticipation of Big Tech earnings reports
  • S&P 500 rose 0.22% to 6,965.56 at the market open on Tuesday
  • Nasdaq Composite gained 0.51%, reaching 23,721.10 in early trade
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Tuesday amid anticipation around Big Tech earnings. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened in the green, whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened in the red. 

The wider index, S&P 500, rose 0.22% or 15.33 points to trade at 6,965.56, whereas the tech-heavy Nasdaq opened 0.51% or 119.74 points higher at 23,721.10. On the other hand, Dow Jones edged 0.8% or nearly 400 points lower at 49,105.65.  

As of 10:10 a.m. Dow Jones slumped 1% to 48,938.76, S&P 500 traded 0.34% higher at 6,974.66 and Nasdaq rose 0.8% to 23,787.65. 

Tech titans such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. gained nearly 2% in the early minutes of trade. Later they advanced as much as 2.34% to $261.25 and 1.60% to $477.51, respectively. 

Rest of the magnificent seven stocks traded mixed with Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc. declining, and Nvidia Corp., Google-parent Alphabet Inc., and Amazon.com Inc. ticking higher. 

After the markets opened, seven out of the 11 sectoral indices traded in the green, while only four traded lower. Energy sector and Information Technology sector led the gains while the Healthcare sector led the decline. 

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index plunged deeper by 0.4%, while other currencies rose. The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1933, British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3745, and Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 153.13 per dollar. Bitcoin, the largest traded cryptocurrency, rose 0.2% to $88,111.81. 

Among the commodities, Spot Gold prices rose over 1% to $5,069.70 an ounce, along with crude oil prices. The West Texas Intermediate rose nearly 1% to $61.24 a barrel, while Brent Crude traded 0.84% higher at $65.36 a barrel. 

ALSO READ: Phone Microphone Access Concerns Grow In India — Meta, Google, Others Under Spotlight

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Heartbreak For Fans: Arijit Singh Calls It Quits on Playback Singing

Heartbreak For Fans: Arijit Singh Calls It Quits on Playback Singing

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search