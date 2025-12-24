US Sanctions Former EU Official, Others In Swipe At Europe

The Trump administration on Tuesday imposed visa sanctions on former European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton and four other people for trying to make American tech companies police political speech on their platforms.

“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on the X social media platform. “The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.”

Rubio added that US officials “stand ready and willing to expand this list if others do not reverse course.”