Trump Warns Maduro Not to Play ‘Tough’ But Won’t Threaten Ouster

President Donald Trump warned President Nicolas Maduro not to challenge the US and vowed to keep oil seized from a supertanker but declined to say if he’s seeking to oust the Venezuelan leader.

“He can do whatever he wants to do, whatever he wants to do, if he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it’ll be the last time he’s ever able to play tough,” Trump told reporters at a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday evening. Asked if he would try to push Maduro out, he responded, “That’s up to him.”

Trump’s tone, while hardly conciliatory, contrasted with that of other members of his administration. Earlier Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told Fox News’s Fox & Friends that Maduro “needs to be gone.” Last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Maduro’s cooperation with narco-traffickers and terrorists “intolerable” — though he also wouldn’t say if regime change was the goal.

Trump spoke after the US stepped up its blockade of tankers going to and from Venezuela over the weekend, boarding a non-sanctioned ship owned by a Hong Kong-based entity on Saturday and pursuing a third oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. Another very large crude carrier, the Skipper, was intercepted on Dec. 10.

On Monday, Maduro also appeared to strike a more moderate tone, saying Venezuela would honor its contracts with Chevron Corp. despite what he called “temporary, circumstantial conflicts” with the US.

The US campaign has also involved deadly strikes against alleged drug-trafficking vessels. Later Monday, Venezuela’s foreign minister appeared on state television to read a statement from Maduro in which the president described the “theft” of two vessels as “aggression,” and called for an end to what he described as “acts of piracy.”