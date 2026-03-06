Hormuz Blockade: US Energy Secy Says American Navy To Escort Ships Amid Iranian Threat

The US Navy is preparing to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as shipping traffic remains disrupted due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Friday.

Speaking to Fox News, Wright said the move is aimed at ensuring safe passage for ships and restoring the flow of global energy supplies through the critical maritime route.

“As soon as it's reasonable to do it, we'll escort ships through the straits and get the energy moving again,” Wright said.

The energy secretary also sought to reassure Americans about fuel prices, saying the current disruptions would be temporary. “Americans should see lower gasoline prices in a matter of weeks, not months,” he said in the interview.

Wright added that the current disruption in shipping was part of broader efforts to curb Iran's capacity to destabilise the region.

“We have a little bit of an interruption right now to finally put an end to their ability to wreak havoc,” he said.

According to Wright, relief at the fuel pump could arrive sooner than expected, predicting it would take “weeks, not months” for gasoline prices to ease as energy flows stabilise.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump also said the US Navy would begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz “as soon as possible” to prevent major disruptions to global energy shipments passing through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors, handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, making any disruption a major concern for international energy markets.

