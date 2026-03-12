US Jobless Claims Declined Slightly To 213,000 Last Week

Applications for US unemployment benefits edged down last week, indicating layoffs remain contained.

Initial claims decreased by 1,000 to 213,000 in the week ended March 7, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 215,000.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the number of people receiving benefits, also fell to 1.85 million in the previous week.

