US Issues Level-3 Advisory For Saudi Arabia, Urges Nationals To Reconsider travel

The United States issued a Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" advisory for Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, concerned with risks liked to the ongoing regional conflict. The State Department states that Americans should reconsider travel because of several risks, including, Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting US interests, armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans, and Saudi laws concerning social media activity.

The advisory also keeps the Yemen border region under a separate Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning, reflecting the higher security risks associated with the area.

ALSO READ: China's New Travel Rules Explained: Who Can Be Banned From Leaving?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The US State Department has warned Americans in Saudi Arabia of missile and drone attacks, terrorism and other security risks. It said Iran has launched missiles and drones towards Saudi Arabia, while Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have threatened further attacks. Falling debris from intercepted weapons could also pose a risk.

The September 15 advisory said US government employees are barred from travelling within 20 miles of the Yemen border and face additional restrictions on travel to Qatif, Jizan, Asir and Najran. The department also warned that terrorist attacks could occur with little or no warning, with potential targets including airports, military facilities, energy sites, hotels, transport hubs, tourist spots and crowded places.

Americans were also warned about Saudi Arabia's strict laws on social media activity. Authorities may detain people over online posts considered critical, offensive or disruptive to public order. The State Department said some US citizens have been arrested over social media activity, including content posted before entering the country. Penalties under Saudi cybercrime and terrorism laws can include lengthy prison sentences.

The advisory also cautioned travellers about exit bans, which can arise from criminal or civil disputes and may remain in place for years.

Commercial flights are still operating in Saudi Arabia, although services have faced disruptions because of the security situation. The State Department advised Americans to monitor local news, keep travel documents accessible, have an emergency departure plan and ensure travel insurance covers medical care, evacuation and cancellation.

ALSO READ: India Eases Travel For Thai Nationals With Free 30-Day Tourist Visas

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.