US-Iran War: Iran Says Cooperation With Russia Continues As War With US, Israel Intensifies

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said cooperation between Tehran and Moscow continues as the war with the United States and Israel escalates, though he declined to confirm whether Russia is providing intelligence support.

In an interview with NBC News' “Meet the Press,” Araghchi said ties between Iran and Russia are longstanding and not secret. “Cooperation between Iran and Russia is not something new, it's not a secret,” he said.

Araghchi did not confirm reports that Moscow could be sharing intelligence to help Iran identify US military assets in the region. “They are helping us in many different directions. I don't have any detailed information,” he said.

The remarks come as US and Israeli forces continue strikes across Iran, including attacks on energy infrastructure. The conflict has expanded across the Gulf region, with Iran launching retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli targets and US bases located in several Gulf countries.

The war has increased concerns about global energy supply because much of the world's oil shipments move through the Strait of Hormuz.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: Iran Rejects Ceasefire Calls As War With US, Israel Escalates

In a separate interview on the same programme, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington is aware of the relationship between Moscow and Tehran.

“We know that both Russia and Iran have had this symbiotic relationship,” Waltz said.

He said any Russian assistance so far has not significantly altered the battlefield situation.

“If they are providing anything, it certainly hasn't been very effective,” Waltz said, adding that US forces were targeting Iran's military capabilities including its air defences and command infrastructure.

The United States says the military campaign aims to weaken Iran's ability to threaten American interests and allies in the region.

US President Donald Trump has demanded what he called “unconditional surrender” from Tehran and said the war will continue until the threat from Iran is removed. The conflict has raised fears of a broader geopolitical confrontation if other powers become directly involved.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War: White House Says Rising Oil Prices Are 'Short-Term Disruption'

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.