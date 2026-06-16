US-Iran Deal To Be Signed At Burgenstock Resort On Friday, Switzerland Confirms

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the US-Iran peace agreement, which aims to put an end to hostilities in West Asia, will be signed on Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the Swiss canton of Nidwalden.

According to a representative for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the confederation has been holding diplomatic discussions on the prospective signature of the agreement with the relevant parties, such as Iran, the United States, and Qatar, reported ANI.

ALSO READ | Iran Deal Done, Abraham Accords Soon? Trump Says Arab States Will Establish Israel Ties Soon

Regarding the potential signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran in Switzerland, the FDFA has been in regular communication with the US, Iran, Pakistan, and Qatar for a number of days.

The signing is now set for Friday, June 19, at Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden, according to the spokesperson.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry added that the US and Iran were also participating in the deal, and Pakistan and Qatar, the mediating nations, had jointly suggested the venue.

"The location was proposed by the Pakistani and Qatari mediators, as well as by the US and Iran. Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in this process, creating the practical and diplomatic conditions necessary for this meeting to take place on Swiss territory," the spokesperson added.

However, the ministry stated that no more information on the structure or procedures of the signing ceremony could be revealed at this time, adding that more information will be revealed following the necessary consultation.

At this point, neither the process nor the specifics of the scheduled signature can be further explained. The representative stated, "We have noted the interest in covering the event on-site and will be in contact as soon as we can provide further details."

ALSO READ | Trump May Oust Senior Officials Who Opposed Iran Deal, Says Report

US President Donald Trump hinted on Monday that he might not attend the Friday signing of the peace agreement with Iran.

During a bilateral discussion with French President Emmanuel Macron on the fringes of the G7 Summit, Trump told reporters that he was unsure if he would be present to sign the deal. He affirmed that JD Vance, the vice president of the United States, would attend the signing ceremony.

"It varies. JD will be arriving. He was originally intending to do. By then, I'll most likely be gone. In a day and a half, we're having dinner, correct? The US President declared, "We're going to be staying pretty late."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.