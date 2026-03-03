'Iran Boasted Of Enriched Uranium For 11 Nuclear Bombs': Witkoff Justifies US-Israeli Military Strikes

Amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, US special envoy Steve Witkoff has revealed in an interview that Iran's top negotiators admitted in early 2026 talks that they had enough highly enriched uranium for 11 nuclear bombs.

Witkoff told Fox News that the negotiators openly claimed to control 460 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium. He said they spoke “without shame” about their nuclear capacity.

“In that first meeting, both the Iranian negotiators said to us directly — with no shame — that they controlled 460 kilograms of 60% [enriched uranium] and that they're aware that they could make 11 nuclear bombs,” Witkoff said in the interview published on Monday.

However, the US insisted that it had destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities. Because of this, Tehran should not be able to convert its uranium into a functional nuclear weapon, according to the Times of Israel.

Witkoff said that Iranian negotiators were proud of evading oversight to amass enough uranium for 11 bombs. They also claimed during their meeting that Iran has “an inalienable right” to enrich nuclear fuel despite international concerns.

“We responded that the president feels we have the inalienable right to stop you dead in your tracks,” Witkoff noted.

“Jared and I just sort of looked at ourselves flummoxed, and said, ‘We're really in for it now',” he added.

Witkoff reiterated that Iran's stockpiled highly enriched uranium could be turned into weapons-grade material in a week to ten days. However, it needed the nuclear facilities that the US destroyed last year.

He added that President Donald Trump sent himself and Jared Kushner to negotiate with Iran. The goal was to secure a deal requiring Tehran to end its missile program. The focus was also on stopping the Islamic Republic from supporting proxy groups, dismantling its navy to ensure “freedom” of the seas and halt nuclear enrichment.

“We went in there and tried to make a fair deal with them, and it was very, very clear that it was going to be impossible — probably by the end of the second meeting, but we then went back for the third meeting just to give it the last college try,” he continued.

Witkoff's comments come amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran after Trump ordered strikes on Tehran. The situation has sparked a wider Middle East conflict involving over a dozen countries, including Iran's Gulf neighbours. Following the US and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, Iran closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz and launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar for supporting US military operations in the region.

