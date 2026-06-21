Trump Threatens Iran Over Hormuz, Warns Of Fresh Strikes If Tehran-Backed Proxies Escalate

US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against Iran, saying the United States could take control of the Strait of Hormuz and levy tolls on oil shipments if required.

The statement came after Iran said on Saturday that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel's attacks in Lebanon and warned that, although negotiators were heading to Switzerland for talks with the United States on an interim agreement, little was likely to be achieved unless the fighting stopped.

ALSO READ | Trump Warns Against Closing Hormuz; Vance Says US, Iran Made 'Great Progress' In Switzerland Talks

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said such a move could allow the US to capture a share of the oil flowing through the critical maritime chokepoint, adding that roughly 19 million barrels of crude exited the Persian Gulf the previous day.

The US President also revealed that he spoke with Iranian officials overnight, warning Tehran against any attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Fox News, Trump told Iranian leaders that “they won't have a country” if the waterway is shut, and said he used unusually strong language during the conversation.

Trump dismissed the recently announced memorandum of understanding with Iran as just a ceasefire extension, while reiterating that he retains broad options after a 60-day window referenced in the agreement.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following recent US military action against Iranian targets. Trump also issued a fresh warning over Iran-backed groups operating in Lebanon, demanding that Tehran rein in its regional proxies.

ALSO READ | JD Vance Says US, Iran Seek To Set Up Structure For Technical Talks

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don't, we'll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

The comments signal a tougher US stance toward Tehran and raise concerns over potential disruptions to global energy markets, given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world's oil exports passes.

ALSO READ | US-Iran Peace Deal, Fed's Decision, PM Modi-Trump Meeting, And More — The Week That Was

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.