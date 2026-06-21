US-Iran War News Live Updates: Vance Arrives In Switzerland For Key Talks With Iran, Trump Says No Hormuz Tolls For 60 Days
IRGC has announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military says the waterway is open to all vessels.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance has departed for peace talks in Switzerland, hoping that the discussions will produce progress on Tehran's nuclear programme and the situation in Lebanon. Led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian delegtaion has arrived in Switzerland.
Ahead of the key talks, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military says the waterway is open to all vessels.
US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Forces Monitoring Hormuz
The US military denied claimes that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed by Iran, clarifying that key route is open and American forces are monitoring the situation in the region.
"Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz," US Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain Tim Hawkins told news agency Reuters. "Traffic continues to flow, and US forces are monitoring the situation to ensure this remains the case."
(Source: Reuters)
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Vance Reaches Switzerland
JD Vance has arrived in Switzerland for high-stakes talks with Iran.
(Source: Bloomberg)
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Key Themes To Be Discussed In US-Iran Talks
US Vice President JD Vance told reporters before departing from a US base that the focus of the talks will be on the nuclear issue and efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon. He noted that while the situation in Lebanon has shown signs of improvement, it still requires careful and continuous management, adding that the aim in Switzerland is to establish a structured framework for negotiations and ensure that fighting pauses long enough to advance a ceasefire.
(Source: Bloomberg)
US-Iran War News Live Updates: No Tolls For Hormuz Transit, Claims Trump
In a post on Truth Social, US President Trump said, "There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs."
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