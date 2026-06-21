US-Iran War News Live Updates: Vance Arrives In Switzerland For Key Talks With Iran, Trump Says No Hormuz Tolls For 60 Days

US-Iran War News Live Updates: US Vice President JD Vance has departed for peace talks in Switzerland, hoping that the discussions will produce progress on Tehran's nuclear programme and the situation in Lebanon. Led by Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Iranian delegtaion has arrived in Switzerland.

Ahead of the key talks, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but the US military says the waterway is open to all vessels.

