Trump Says He’ll Host 2026 G-20 Summit At His Doral Resort

US President Donald Trump made official his intention to host next year’s Group of 20 summit at his Doral resort in south Florida, with plans to curtail the attendee list and focus talks on the economy.

“The United States will have the honor of hosting exactly the G-20 Summit right here in America for the first time in nearly 20 years,” Trump said Friday at an event at the White House, saying it would be in “one of our country’s greatest cities, beautiful Miami.”

The theme of the summit, which will be held Dec. 14-15, 2026, will be “Growth through Deregulation, Energy Abundance, and Innovation,” according to a White House official who detailed the plans on the condition of anonymity. The US will streamline the summit to trim what had become a ballooning attendance list in recent years, in a bid to align the meeting with the founding G-20 goals of growth and financial stability, according to the official.

Trump said the summit’s agenda would be organized by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who joined him at the White House on Friday. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett will serve as the so-called “sherpa,” or the lead US official coordinating the summit.

“It will focus on unleashing economic prosperity by limiting, eliminating the burdensome regulations, unlocking affordable energy and pioneering new technologies,” Trump said.

The summit — one of a series of high-profile international events the US is hosting in 2026, when the nation will be celebrating its semiquincentennial — comes as Trump has looked to reshape the nation’s foreign policy approach. In recent months, Trump has imposed sweeping tariffs on allies and enemies alike, while seeking diplomatic engagement with traditional adversaries including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bloomberg previously reported on the plans to host the gathering at Doral, as well as the White House’s efforts to focus the attendee list on G-20 member nations to the exclusion of some other leaders and interest groups that have typically attended as observers.

Trump on Friday indicated that he would not fully shut the door beyond the bloc’s core members, saying that he had already extended an invitation to Poland to participate.

“We’re going to invite other countries as observers. They call them observers, but they’ll have something to say,” Trump said. “We’re going to invite Poland, already, I’ve issued them an invitation.”

The G-20 is made up of 19 countries, the EU and the African Union. Other countries, like Spain and the Netherlands, have also often attended as guests. The bloc includes major US trading partners, including China, Mexico, Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, India and the UK, among others.

Trump also said he would not attend this year’s G-20 in Johannesburg, South Africa, with US Vice President JD Vance representing the US. The president has taken issue with South Africa’s land policies, arguing they discriminate against White Afrikaners — an accusation the country’s government denies.

“He looks forward to it, but no, I won’t be going,” Trump said.

Hosting the forum of the world’s largest economies at his private golf resort marks the latest high-profile example of Trump mixing his official duties as president with his personal businesses like no other US president in modern history. Trump has long faced scrutiny over conflicts of interest related to his global business empire and critics argue he has consistently leveraged his presidential position for personal financial gain.

Trump’s Doral resort will host the gathering at-cost, and will not profit from either the State Department or foreign governments, according to the White House official. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who was present in the Oval Office on Friday, played a key role in arranging the plans and Trump is grateful for his support, the official said.

“This summit underscores Miami’s growing influence as a global hub for business, culture, and diplomacy,” Suarez said in a statement.

Trump had scrapped plans to host the Group of Seven summit at Doral in 2020 after widespread outcry and warnings from legal experts. The gathering was moved to Camp David but ultimately held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump held several campaign events at his Doral club during his 2024 presidential bid, including a rally on one of the golf courses. The resort’s Blue Monster course is returning to the PGA Tour’s schedule next year following a nine-year absence that coincided with the start of Trump’s first presidential term.

He’s also welcomed several world leaders at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as well as Trump Tower in New York, and regularly hosts fundraisers and conducts official business at his private properties. Trump recently visited two of his golf properties during a presidential trip to Scotland, and headlined the grand opening of a new course at one of them.

The president has shunned, or departed early from, world-leader summits in the past, including this year’s Group of Seven gathering in Canada — which he said was due to the conflict in the Middle East.