Curbing China's Reliance: US Hits Foreign-Made Drones With Tariffs of Up to 100%

The Trump administration has rolled out steep new tariffs on imported drones and drone parts, a move aimed squarely at chipping away China's grip on the global market.

The duties, which came into force this week, can run as high as 100% on certain drones and components, with Washington framing the step as a bid to shrink its dependence on foreign suppliers in a sector it considers strategically vital, AFP reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the tariffs stem from a proclamation US President Donald Trump signed last month, with the White House pointing to what it called a national security risk tied to drone imports and pledging to shore up America's domestic manufacturing base in the process.

The heaviest duties fall on larger and more sophisticated drones, those weighing more than 25 kilograms at takeoff or fitted with thermal imaging technology, along with their docking stations and related critical parts, which the administration has flagged as posing the greatest security concerns.

Lighter, less sophisticated drones and other components draw a lower 25% rate instead.

A handful of close US partners get more favourable treatment: drones and parts from the European Union, Japan, Liechtenstein, South Korea, Switzerland and Taiwan face a 15% levy, while UK-made drones are taxed at 10%, so long as their hardware, software and underlying technology originate mainly within those countries or the US itself.

The tariffs officially kick in three weeks after signing, though components judged less sensitive get a longer runway, with duties on those not applying until early February next year.

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Separately, the administration has authorised the Commerce Department to launch a programme encouraging companies to set up drone manufacturing operations on US soil.

Beijing did not take the announcement quietly. AFP cited a Chinese commerce ministry spokesman who accused Washington of undermining fair competition and warned the tariffs would disrupt drone supply chains worldwide, adding that China firmly rejected the move.

Much of the friction traces back to DJI, the Chinese drone maker that has cornered more than two-thirds of the global market since its founding in 2006. The company has been on a US government watchlist since 2022 over alleged military ties, cutting it off from key American technology.

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The tariffs add to a growing list of trade measures the Trump administration has used to try to claw back manufacturing dominance from China across sensitive technology sectors.

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