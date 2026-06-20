Trump Envoy Heads To Switzerland For Potential US-Iran Talks After Lebanon Ceasefire: What To Expect?

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has paved way for direct talks between the United States and Iran, with senior Trump administration officials now heading to Switzerland for what could be the first round of negotiations on a potential nuclear deal. According to a report by Axios, White House envoy Steve Witkoff is travelling to Switzerland, while Trump adviser Jared Kushner is already there.

The talks were initially expected to begin on Friday but were postponed as renewed fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatened to derail diplomatic efforts. Axios, citing a US official, reported that it remains unclear whether a new date for the negotiations has been formally set.

The diplomatic push comes after Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire on Friday following an escalation that had raised concerns about a broader regional conflict. Reuters reported that the ceasefire was brokered with the involvement of US and Qatari negotiators, with support from Iran. Two Hezbollah-linked sources and a senior Israeli official confirmed the agreement to Reuters.

The Lebanon ceasefire is being viewed as a critical step toward restarting broader discussions aimed at ending hostilities across the region. One of the key issues at stake is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy and shipping corridor that has remained severely disrupted amid the conflict.

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According to Axios, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a key intermediary between Washington and Tehran, also arrived in Switzerland on Friday, signalling that mediation efforts are intensifying.

The talks, however, still face significant uncertainty. Reuters reported that US Vice President JD Vance, who was expected to lead the American delegation, cancelled his planned trip at the last minute on Thursday. It remains unclear whether he will participate later.

US President Donald Trump said he had personally intervened to help secure the Lebanon ceasefire. Speaking to NBC News, Trump said he had urged Israel to agree to a halt in fighting. "You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump was quoted as saying.

If talks proceed, the immediate focus is likely to be on a potential nuclear agreement and steps toward de-escalation between Washington and Tehran. Any progress could also pave the way for discussions on restoring energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and reducing tensions that have rattled global oil markets in recent months.

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