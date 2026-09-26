Trump and Johnson To Meet With Tech Executives On AI Next Week

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and President Donald Trump will meet with technology CEOs to discuss artificial intelligence next week, a source familiar with the plans told Bloomberg Government, teeing up a highly anticipated summit on a policy issue that's captivated Washington this month.

The meeting, first reported by Axios, comes after Trump publicly and repeatedly urged Congress against advancing AI guardrails. House GOP leaders sent lawmakers back to their districts until November last week, despite leading House Democrats saying they should stay in town to work on AI policy.

Earlier this month, Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from the company, saying it and OpenAI are “gambling with our lives” by racing to build self-improving technology that could escape human control. The revelation led many politicians, primarily Democrats, to urge legislation to rein in AI, but Trump and Johnson have downplayed concerns about the technology's threat to humanity.

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