'Time Is Running Out': Trump Warns Iran Of Deadly Attack If There's No Nuclear Deal

Iran has to make a nuclear deal with the United States at the earliest, or brace for a "far worse" attack, US President Donald Trump warned in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence! (sic)," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The American president recalled that his previous warning was followed up with an attack on three of Iran's nuclear sites in June 2025, which were the Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, the Natanz Nuclear Facility, and the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don't make that happen again," Trump wrote. The US president stated that another "armada" is moving toward Iran, alluding to his capture of Venezuela's head of state Nicolas Maduro to stand trial in the US, implying aggression of a similar nature against the country.

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose. It is a larger fleet, headed by the great Aircraft Carrier Abraham Lincoln, than that sent to Venezuela. Like with Venezuela, it is, ready, willing, and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary," he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in the past few days regarding negotiations, as per reports.

