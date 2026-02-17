Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Predicts Giant Market Crash, Remains Bullish On Bitcoin

Author of popular financial literacy book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki reiterated his faith in cryptocurrency, specifically Bitcoin, while raising alarms about the arrival of the "biggest stock market crash in history".

In a post on social media platform X, Kiyosaki said that the crash he had warned about in the Rich Dad's Prophecy published in 2013 is now "imminent".

He pointed out how the crash was good news for those who followed rich dad's warning and prepared accordingly but a nightmare for those who did not. Kiyosaki further underlined how he is excited for the giant crash with his real gold, silver, Ethereum and Bitcoin.

"I am excited and can't wait for the coming giant crash. I have my real gold, silver, Ethereum and Bitcoin. No fake gold, silver, or Bitcoin. I am so bullish on Bitcoin. I am buying more and more as Bitcoin's price goes down," he stated in his post.

According to the famous author, holding crypto and real gold and silver will make investors richer beyond their "wildest dreams."

"Why? There will only ever be 21 million Bitcoin and there are nearly 21 million Bitcoin already in circulation. Get the message? I will be buying more Bitcoin as people panic and sell into the coming crash," Kiyosaki explained.

Further, he advised people to let this market crash make them richer by realising that market crashes are priceless assets going on sale and hence, the best of times to get richer.

This is not the first time that the American businessman has had crypto's back. Even in its worst phases, Kiyosaki remained bullish on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

In November last year, Kiyosaki responded to Warren Buffett's stark critique of Bitcoin, stating that he classified Bitcoin, Ethereum and other crypto as "People's Money". He had added the real reason for investing in these assets as not trusting the Federal Reserve Bank, US Treasury, or Wall Street.

