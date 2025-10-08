Sergio Gor Confirmed As Us Ambassador To India

Describing Gor as a "great friend, who has been at my side for many years", Trump had said that "for the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador."

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, had welcomed Gor’s nomination, calling him one of Trump’s most trusted aides. He said the decision reflected the importance and priority the US attaches to its bilateral ties with India.