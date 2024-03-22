Russia, China Veto U.S. Resolution At UN For Gaza Cease-Fire
Russia and China vetoed a US-backed resolution Friday in the United Nations Security Council that would have said the world body “determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire to protect civilians” in Gaza.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia and China vetoed a US-backed resolution Friday in the United Nations Security Council that would have said the world body “determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire to protect civilians” in Gaza.
It was the closest the US has come to pressing its ally Israel, which has endorsed only a limited halt in fighting to free hostages held by Hamas.
But the US resolution also included a condemnation of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. Most UN proposals by other nations have left out criticism of Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union.
“Gaza has virtually been wiped from the earth and now the US representative without blinking has been asserting that Washington has finally begun to recognize the need for a cease-fire,” Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told the council before voting against the resolution. “This sluggish thought process in Washington has cost the lives of 32,000 Palestinians.”
The vote on the resolution was 11 in favor, 3 against and 1 abstention. But the measure failed because Russia and China hold veto power on the Security Council.
“Let’s be honest: For all the fiery rhetoric, we all know that Russia and China are not doing anything diplomatically to advance a lasting peace or to meaningfully contribute to the humanitarian response,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the council.
The US has long been steadfast in championing Israel at the UN, where other nations have been more focused on demanding Palestinian rights. But the US resolution was significant in open criticism of the civilian toll of Israel’s drive to eliminate Hamas in Gaza and the risks ahead.
The resolution emphasized its concern that “a ground offensive into Rafah would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement,” while falling short of warning Israel not to do so.
Frustration in the West and Arab states has grown with Israeli officials, who have signaled Israel will move ahead with a full-scale invasion of the city whether or not Washington blesses the decision.
(Updates with details, comments starting in sixth paragraph)
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.