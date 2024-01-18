Airstrikes On Yemen Bring New Level Of Chaos To Shipping In The Southern Red Sea

DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI - JANUARY 17: Tankers are seen at sea on January 17, 2024 in Djibouti, Djibouti. Attacks on commercial ships by Yemen's Houthi rebel group, who say they are acting in protest of Israel's war in Gaza, have imperilled a vital global shipping route through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait that lies between Yemen and Djibouti and connects the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea. The disruption has forced more shipping companies to divert around the Horn of Africa, upending supply chains and increasing costs. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)