Putin Dials Modi On Ukraine Conflict After Alaska Talks With Trump
This is the second call by both leaders in this month after Donald Trump levied a cumulative 50% tariff on Indian imports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine. This comes three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.
"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," Modi said in a post on X.
Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to ourâ¦— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2025
During the call, Modi reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.
In their previous call, Modi also invited President Putin to visit India later this year for the Annual Bilateral Summit. The telephonic conversation occured amid a plunge in India-US ties, with Trump slapping additional 25% levies on Indian imports.
The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
Additionally, Modi is likely to hold an informal meeting with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit later this month.