Putin Dials Modi On Ukraine Conflict After Alaska Talks With Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine. This comes three days after the high-profile summit in Alaska that ended without a ceasefire deal.

This is the second call by both leaders in this month.

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," Modi said in a post on X.