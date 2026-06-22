Who Will Be UK's Next PM? Meet The Top 5 Contenders To Replace Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer announced his resignation as UK prime minister and leader of the Labour Party in response to growing internal pressure and significant election defeats. He continues to serve as a caretaker in Downing Street while Labour has a leadership election to choose his replacement before Parliament reconvenes in September.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer declared that he had told King Charles III of his choice and that he would stay in office until a replacement was selected, according to reports.

It is anticipated that Labour's National Executive Committee will start the process of choosing a new leader, and a replacement will probably be in office when Parliament reconvenes in September.

His resignation comes amid increasing pressure from within Labour due to the party's poor election results, internal strife, and rising doubts about its capacity to thwart Reform UK's ascent. As Labour gets ready for a leadership election, several senior ministers and party leaders are currently being considered as possible successors.

Five Top Contenders who could take Starmer's post

Andy Burnham

Most people think Andy Burnham is the front-runner to replace Starmer. After winning the Makerfield by-election, the former mayor of Greater Manchester recently returned to Westminster and made it clear that he would be open to running for Labour leadership.

Burnham has routinely won internal polls of possible successors and is well-liked by Labour members. His supporters think he is in a better position to reunite Labour with working-class communities and win back people who have switched to Reform UK.

Another significant advantage cited by his supporters is his background in both local and national politics.

Wes Streeting

Wes, a former health secretary, is thought to be one of the most formidable contenders. Following his resignation from the cabinet last month, Streeting stated that it was becoming more and more obvious that Starmer would not likely lead Labour into the upcoming general election.

He has established a reputation as an effective communicator and is said to enjoy significant support from Labour MPs. His policies, according to party critics, are too centrist and can turn off Labour's traditional base of supporters.

Angela Rayner

One of the party's most recognisable figures, Angela Rayner, is frequently brought up as a potential successor. Rayner, who is well-liked by the soft-left side of Labour, has frequently stated that the government needs to act more quickly to provide improvements for working people.

She hasn't ruled out challenging Starmer, but she hasn't ruled out running for office in the event of a leadership contest. She might become a consensus candidate or perhaps establish an alliance with Burnham in a future election, according to certain Labour figures.

Shabana Mahmood

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Mahmood has long been seen as a potential future leader and has garnered support from prominent members of Labour's right side.

Critics thought she was too centrist, while supporters praised her expertise and policy skills.

AI Carns

Carns, a former minister and veteran of the armed forces, is seen as an outsider among the contenders. Following his resignation last week, rumours about his aspirations grew. Carns has not openly shown interest in the leadership, but he has notably not ruled out making a run in the future.

Some Labour members looking for a new face at the top of the party have taken notice of his military experience and reputation for discipline.

Instead of stepping down right away, Starmer is supposed to lay out a transition schedule. Before significant political events later in the year, an October retirement would allow Labour to plan a leadership campaign and guarantee a seamless succession.

The next leader of Labour and the course of the British government may be decided in the upcoming months as several prominent individuals consider their options.

ALSO READ: UK Could See New PM By Mid-July If Starmer Successor Runs Unopposed

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.