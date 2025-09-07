Peter Navarro Slams Elon Musk, X Community Notes For Calling Anti-India Post 'Hypocritical'

"India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians and Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth and spins," the Trump aide earlier posted.

The community note described Navarro's claims as 'hypocritical'. According to X, community notes aim to create a 'better-informed world' by empowering people on the social media platform to 'collaboratively add context to potentially misleading posts'.

India has rejected as 'inaccurate and misleading' Navarro's attack on it for the procurement of Russian crude oil, and maintained that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

Last week, Navarro accused India of being an "oil money laundromat for the Kremlin" and described it as "strategic freeloading" that New Delhi continues to buy Russian weapons while urging American defence firms to transfer sensitive military technologies and set up manufacturing plants in India.

The relations between New Delhi and Washington are on a downturn after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50% including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as 'unfair, unjustified and unreasonable" and even wondered why it had been singled out for the punitive action. Surprisingly, the US has not imposed any punitive measures on China, the largest importer of Russian crude oil.

Defending its purchase of Russian crude oil, India has been maintaining that its energy procurement is driven by national interest and market dynamics.

India turned to purchasing Russian oil sold at a discount after Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow and shunned its supplies over its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.