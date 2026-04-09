US-Iran Truce: Pakistan Working To Expand Ceasefire To Lebanon, Yemen, Says Report

Pakistan is working to broaden the scope of the ongoing ceasefire discussions to include Lebanon and Yemen, according to a Reuters reporter, signalling a potential expansion of diplomatic efforts in the region.

Citing a Pakistani source familiar with the talks, Phil Stewart, Chief National Security reporter at Reuters, said in a post on X that Islamabad is actively engaging on a possible ceasefire framework covering both countries.

“Ceasefire will cover Yemen? A Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions said Pakistan was working on a ceasefire for Lebanon, as well as for Yemen, another country where Israel has hit Iran-aligned forces: "It will be discussed during the (upcoming) talks and we will settle it,” Phil wrote on X.

Ceasefire will cover Yemen?

(Reuters) - A Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions said Pakistan was working on a ceasefire for Lebanon, as well as for Yemen, another country where Israel has hit Iran-aligned forces: "It will be discussed during the (upcoming) talks and… — Phil Stewart (@phildstewart) April 9, 2026

The development comes amid continued uncertainty over the contours of the existing truce and whether it can be extended beyond its current scope.

In a related statement, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf underscored that Lebanon is integral to the ceasefire arrangement with the US, following recent Israeli strikes in the country.

“Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire,” Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

He also issued a warning over any potential breaches of the agreement. “Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses,” he added.

Also Read: 'Fingers Remain On Trigger': Iran Counters Trump Remark, Says Lebanon Inseparable Part Of Ceasefire

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday reiterated that Israeli strikes on Lebanon violate the existing ceasefire arrangement with the US, warning that such actions risk undermining the credibility of ongoing negotiations.

He added that Tehran would continue to stand by the Lebanese people, signalling firm support amid escalating tensions.

The remarks come after Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the latest round of conflict with Hezbollah began last month. At least 200 people were killed in the attacks on Wednesday, according to reports.

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