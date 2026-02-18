Imran Khan Health Update: Personal Physician Says Can't Verify Jail's Claim Of 'Improvement' In Eyesight

The personal physician of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said "improvement" in his eyesight has been reported by the team of doctors treating him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

The physician, Dr Aasim Yusuf, however, maintained that he has no way to ascertain the claims, given that he has not been granted access to the imprisoned former cricketer by the prison authorities.

The team of doctors was designated after the Supreme Court of Pakistan's intervention in the matter. The two-doctor team examined Khan inside the jail, following which there were reports of "improvement" in his eyesight.

The team concluded that the vision in the right eye without glasses was recorded at 6/24 partial, while the left eye measured 6/9.

The team has also reported that the swelling in Khan's eye has subsided, while his vision has improved with corrective glasses to 6/9 partial in the right eye and 6/6 in the left eye.

Khan's personal physician, Yousuf, however, took to X, following the reports, and said that he was briefed about the improvement in his (Khan's) health through a phone call, the Associated Press has reported.

"I would be extremely happy if I could personally verify the report," he has been quoted as saying.

Khan's sons seek a visa to visit him

Imran Khan's sons, who are British nationals, have sought visas to visit Pakistan and their father in jail. They have not been able to see their father for the past two years.

Though the two of them, 29-year-old Sulaiman and 26-year-old Qasim, have expressed uncertainty about their father's health, despite talking to him on Thursday over a phone call, the first one since September last year, Reuters has reported.

"It is hard not to feel low at times because we have been so far from him for so long," Qasim has been quoted as saying, "He should be moved to a proper medical facility, and his private doctors must have access to him."

The government, on the other hand, has maintained that Khan was doing well and his eyesight has improved considerably. Cabinet Minister, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that Khan's medical examination was carried out inside the prison, and his eyesight has improved.

"No major complications have emerged," Chaudhry has said.

