NATO Is Preparing To Confront Russia With Limited US Support

A French Cayman helicopter flies low over a lush Transylvanian valley, dropping three soldiers onto the grass. The hills erupt with the boom of Caesar cannons and Leclerc battle tanks under NATO command.

The wargame in November offered a glimpse of the alliance’s likely future as President Donald Trump reduces US deployments in Europe. In the natural defensive line of the Carpathian mountains, a full-brigade level deployment of European soldiers under French command was defending the continent largely without the US.

The urgency of those preparations will be underlined this week as Washington deepens outreach to Russia with Steve Witkoff's trip to Moscow. As the White House pushes for an end to the war in Ukraine, its threats this month to shut off remaining military support for Kyiv raised the possibility of European powers having to defend Ukraine, and perhaps even the rest of their eastern frontier, with limited US backing.

It’s by no means clear the Europeans would succeed. Romanian and other European officials at the exercise in Cincu, about 260 kilometers (162 miles) north of Bucharest by road, voiced concerns about how long it would take for NATO allies to make it to the front.

Due to the constraints of transport infrastructure, that could take several weeks, they said — leaving Romania’s land forces to fend off an assault largely alone as reinforcements arrive.

Here on Europe’s eastern flank, the costs of failure can be seen just next door in Ukraine, which is still under assault by Vladimir Putin’s forces. Nightly air raids have killed thousands of civilians and wrecked infrastructure, while Russia’s attacks in the east have turned once-peaceful towns into smoldering ruins.