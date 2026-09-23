'Literal Face Of The Me Too Movement': Judge Sentences Harvey Weinstein To 15 Years

A New York judge on Wednesday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 15 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley in 2006, according to reports.

The 74-year-old was found guilty of a criminal sexual act, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. Judge Curtis Farber said the sentence should follow his California term, though he noted that California has the final decision on that.

Defence points to poor health

The prosecution had sought the same 20-year term handed down in 2020, while the defence sought a nine-year sentence, citing Weinstein's health problems. His attorney told the court that Weinstein has cancer and heart disease, and that his cancer treatment worsens his heart condition.

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Weinstein, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, said he was sorry for any harm he had caused but maintained that he did not assault Haley. He asked for mercy and said he wanted to establish a foundation to help former inmates.

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Prosecutor And Judge Criticise Weinstein

Prosecutor Nicole Blumberg told the court that Weinstein had shown no remorse and had instead blamed his accusers and encouraged online harassment. She also alleged that he negotiated a $1.75 million fee for helping podcasters release videos timed to support his defence.

Judge Farber said Weinstein would be remembered for the films he produced, while also criticising his conduct and the sexual abuse allegations against him.

Haley Speaks In Court

Haley, speaking in court for the second time during the case, said having to testify twice was traumatic. She said she remained involved in the case for people who are afraid to come forward and that she often felt her own conduct was being judged.

Weinstein did not look at Haley as she spoke. Jessica Mann and Kaja Sokola, two other women involved in the case, were also in the courtroom, along with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

A Long Legal Battle

The sentencing follows years of legal proceedings. Weinstein was originally sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2020 after being convicted of sexually assaulting Haley and raping Jessica Mann. However, New York's highest court overturned the conviction in 2024, ruling that jurors had heard testimony about allegations that were not part of the charges.

At his 2025 retrial, Weinstein was convicted in connection with Haley, acquitted of the charge involving Kaja Sokola and faced a deadlocked jury over the charge involving Mann.

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A subsequent retrial on the Mann charge ended without a verdict in May, after which prosecutors dropped the case when Mann said she could not testify again.

In California, Weinstein received a 16-year prison sentence in a separate case. An appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing, though no date has been set.

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