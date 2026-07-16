Lindsey Graham's Funeral Delayed, Netanyahu Postpones Visit: What We Know

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has deferred his planned visit to the United States after the funeral of former US senator Lindsey Graham was postponed, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

Netanyahu was earlier scheduled to leave for Washington on Saturday night to attend Graham's funeral and hold talks with US President Donald Trump.

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However, with the funeral now pushed to the end of the month, the Israeli leader's travel plans have also been deferred.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu was expected to remain in Washington through Tuesday, although his official itinerary had not yet been finalised.

The report said the visit was set to include a meeting with Trump and would have marked the Israeli prime minister's first official trip to Washington since the conflict with Iran. His previous visit to the US took place in February.

The postponement comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between the two allies following heightened regional tensions in the Middle East.

While no revised date for Netanyahu's visit has been announced, the report said the trip is expected to be rescheduled after Graham's funeral.

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The Jerusalem Post also reported that Netanyahu and Trump had recently agreed to meet "soon" during a telephone conversation in which the Israeli leader congratulated the US president on the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The delay is procedural rather than policy-driven, with officials linking the change solely to the revised funeral schedule.

The Prime Minister's Office has not indicated any changes to the broader agenda for the visit, which is expected to focus on bilateral ties and regional security issues once a new date is confirmed.

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