Latest Epstein Files Have Trump References, Bank Records

The US Justice Department released another tranche of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, including some that add fresh pressure on President Donald Trump over his past relationship with the late, disgraced financier.

The trove includes thousands of additional pages of material related to investigations of Epstein, including a 2020 email from a prosecutor that contains new detail about Trump’s trips on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s, which the president has said never took place. There are also fresh details on Epstein’s relationships with financial firms and figures.

Epstein has long been a political challenge for Trump. The two were once friends, but Trump maintains that he cut ties with him around two decades ago and was not aware of Epstein’s offenses.

The new documents are heavily redacted like the department’s first release on Friday, which also included thousands of pages of pictures, phone records and notes. The latest documents appear to include significantly more mentions of Trump than Friday’s initial release or documents made public over the weekend.

Following the most recent disclosure, the Justice Department on Tuesday posted on X that “some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.” The White House declined to comment other than to refer to the DOJ statement.

New Tranche

The newly released tranche includes a 2020 email from a federal prosecutor saying that flight records indicated Trump had traveled on the financier’s private jet much more than was known.

The US president, who last year said he never flew on Epstein’s jet, was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including several trips in which Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell was present, according to the Jan. 7, 2020, email with the subject “Epstein flight records.”

The records “reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in the Maxwell case,” the Manhattan-based prosecutor said.

The email also said that Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers listed on one flight in 1993, while another flight listed only the two men and one 20-year-old whose name is blacked out.

The name of the prosecutor with the Southern District of New York and the recipient are both redacted.

Trump said in a social-media post in January 2024 that he was “never on Epstein’s plane or at his ‘stupid’ island.”

Powerful People

The scope of Epstein’s connections to powerful people and financial firms — and what they may have known about his activities — has garnered intense interest since his death.

To that end, it’s been known for years that JPMorgan Chase & Co. was one of the key banks Epstein used to finance his lavish lifestyle. In 2023, JPMorgan reached a $290 million settlement with almost 200 of Epstein’s victims and also agreed to a $75 million settlement with the US Virgin Islands, which had brought a separate case against the bank.

The latest tranche of documents show in even greater detail how Epstein relied on JPMorgan to manage his wealth. That includes account records for bank and investment accounts tied to Epstein and his companies.

Jes Staley, a former top executive at JPMorgan, was one of Epstein’s key allies even after he pleaded guilty to charges in 2008 of soliciting an underage girl. The latest documents show Staley was listed as one of the executors for Epstein’s estate at one point, with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers listed as the successor executor.

JPMorgan has previously said it regretted its association with Epstein. Staley has said he had not known of Epstein’s “abhorrent” behavior. “If I was aware of his monstrous activities, I would not have maintained a relationship, and I was not aware,” he said in court in March, when he was attempting to overturn a lifetime ban imposed on him by the UK financial regulator.

Summers, a former US Treasury secretary and previously a paid contributor to Bloomberg TV, said last month he would step back from public commitments after US lawmakers published years of correspondence between him and Epstein. A spokesman said Summers wasn’t aware that Epstein proposed any role for him in his estate planning.

“Mr. Summers had absolutely no knowledge that he was included in an early version of Epstein’s will and had no involvement in his financial matters or the administration of his estate,” the spokesman said in an email. Summers has previously said he was “deeply ashamed” of his actions, taking responsibility for his “misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein.”

Larry Nassar, Prince Andrew

The release also includes a letter that appears to be from Epstein to Larry Nassar, the infamous former team doctor for the US gymnastics team who was sentenced to what amounts to a lifetime in prison for sexually abusing young women.

In the handwritten letter, which appears to be post-marked a few days after Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, 2019, Epstein says “our president” also shares a love of young girls. Trump was president at the time of the Aug. 13, 2019 postmark on the envelope. A box for return to sender “no longer at this address” is also checked.

A DOJ statement posted Tuesday on X said officials were looking into the “validity of this alleged letter.”

In a subsequent post, the Justice Department said that the FBI had confirmed the letter was fake. “The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time,” the department said.

The DOJ said the FBI made the determination because the writing doesn’t appear to match Epstein’s, the letter was postmarked out of Virginia and after Epstein’s death. The department also said the return address didn’t list the jail where Epstein was held or include his inmate number, as required for outgoing mail.

“This fake letter serves as a reminder that just because a document is released by the Department of Justice does not make the allegations or claims within the document factual,” the department said.

There were potentially at least two references to Andrew Mountbatten Windsor in the latest files. The member of the British royal family has long been caught up in the Epstein scandal and in October was stripped of the title “prince.”

The first is a 2001 email written to Maxwell asking whether she has “found me some new inappropriate friends.” While Mountbatten Windsor’s name wasn’t on the email, it was signed by “A” and the note discussed his time at the royal castle at Balmoral during the summer. Bloomberg News was not independently able to verify the email address on the note.

In a second email, a Justice Department prosecutor informed Mountbatten Windsor’s lawyer that it would seek to compel an interview with the then-prince to discuss Epstein. Neither Mountbatten Windsor, nor his lawyer who corresponded with the DOJ, immediately responded to emails seeking comment.

New Law

A convicted sex offender, Epstein was facing federal charges of trafficking underage girls when he died in jail in 2019. Authorities have ruled it a suicide.

The Justice Department is releasing files from its probes of Epstein after Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation in November compelling it to do so.

The Justice Department has said the volume of material was too large to process by a Dec. 19 deadline set by Congress, and that more files would be made public in the coming weeks.