Jeffrey Epstein Files: Bill Clinton Accuses DOJ Of 'Protecting Someone', Demands Full Release Of Files

Former US President Bill Clinton’s office on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to release any remaining Jeffrey Epstein-related materials that refer to or depict him.

In a statement issued by Angel Ureña, a spokesperson for the former President, Clinton’s team said the law "imposes a clear legal duty" on the Department of Justice [DOJ] to produce a "full and complete record," but argued that what has been released so far and how it was released suggests "someone or something is being protected."

"The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves. However, what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection," reads the statement.

"Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton. This includes, without limitation, any records that may exist and are subject to disclosure under the Act (Public Law 119-38 enacted Nov. 19, 2025), including grand jury transcripts, interview notes, photographs, and findings by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (as referenced under oath to Congress by President Trump's first-term Attorney General)," added the statement.

The statement warned that any refusal would fuel suspicion that the government’s actions are "not about transparency, but about insinuation," accusing officials of using selective releases to imply wrongdoing about people the statement says have been cleared previously.