Jeffrey Epstein Files: Unseen Photographs Of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson Released — Details Here

The Trump administration on Friday released the first significant tranche of records from the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) long-guarded investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The release, mandated by the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, includes thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of previously unseen photographs.

Among the most high-profile figures featured in the initial batch are former President Bill Clinton and the late "King of Pop" Michael Jackson.

One of the most striking images shows Clinton lounging in a hot tub. Other photographs show Clinton in various social settings with Epstein and swimming with Epstein's convicted accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. One photo show Clinton and Epstein standing side-by-side in "shiny party shirts."