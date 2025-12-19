Jeffrey Epstein Photos: Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky Caught In Newly Released Images

House Democrats on Thursday released a fresh cache of 68 photographs from the estate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, including Bill Gates, public intellectual Noam Chomsky, intensifying pressure on the Trump administration just one day before a court-mandated deadline to disclose federal files on the convicted sex offender.

The images, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, is the latest installment of a larger collection obtained from Epstein’s estate.

The newly published batch includes images of public intellectual Noam Chomsky seated with Epstein on a private aircraft, as well as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates posing with an unidentified woman whose face has been blurred.

These images form part of over 95,000 pages and thousands of photos obtained by the House Oversight Committee from Epstein's estate, featuring high-profile figures like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Steve Bannon in various settings with Epstein.