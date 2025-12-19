Jeffrey Epstein Photos: Bill Gates, Noam Chomsky Caught In Newly Released Images
The images, released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, is the latest installment of a larger collection obtained from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
House Democrats on Thursday released a fresh cache of 68 photographs from the estate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, including Bill Gates, public intellectual Noam Chomsky, intensifying pressure on the Trump administration just one day before a court-mandated deadline to disclose federal files on the convicted sex offender.
The newly published batch includes images of public intellectual Noam Chomsky seated with Epstein on a private aircraft, as well as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates posing with an unidentified woman whose face has been blurred.
These images form part of over 95,000 pages and thousands of photos obtained by the House Oversight Committee from Epstein's estate, featuring high-profile figures like Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Steve Bannon in various settings with Epstein.
NEW: House Oversight Democrats released new photos from Jeffrey Epsteinâs estate.— Clash Report (@clashreport) December 18, 2025
The images include a Ukrainian passport, Bill Gates posing with a woman whose face was redacted, a screenshot of texts discussing the sending of girls, and a photo of a foot bearing a quote fromâ¦ pic.twitter.com/qEjihf7eef
NEW: Oversight Dems are releasing additional photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate to the public.— Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 18, 2025
We will continue releasing photographs and documents to provide transparency for the American people. Itâs time for the Department of Justice to release the files. pic.twitter.com/ZGAvxVLCUq
Among the more provocative items is a screenshot of a text exchange involving an unidentified sender discussing the "recruitment" of young women.
"I have a friend scout... she asks 1000$ per girl," the message reads, adding, "Maybe someone will be good for J?"
Another image displays a woman’s foot featuring a handwritten quote from Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita, a novel centered on a man’s obsession with a child.
Beyond high-society connections, the cache includes redacted passports and identity documents from several countries, including Russia and Ukraine. Several of these documents are marked "female," with faces obscured to protect the identities of potential victims, according to a report in AFP.
Epstein Files Effect
Trump, once a close friend of Epstein, has said that he parted ways with him long before he faced the sex trafficking charges. Andrew lost his royal titles and privileges this year amid new revelations of his ties to Epstein, though he has denied wrongdoing.
The photos also featured right-wing political operative Steve Bannon, billionaires Richard Branson, filmmaker Woody Allen, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, and law professor Alan Dershowitz. The men have denied any wrongdoing in their associations with Epstein, who kept many high-profile figures in his circle of friends.
Allen has faced allegations from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, of molesting her as a child. He has denied the allegations.
Some lawmakers, however, believe that other high-powered figures could be implicated in Epstein's abuse if the full case files from the Justice Department are released, news agency PTI reported.
New pics released from the House Oversight Committee from the Epstein files showing Trump with numerous women, Bill Gates with former Prince Andrew, and Bill Clinton with Epstein and Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/Hf5t6UH2Yl— Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) December 12, 2025
The Justice Department now faces a Friday deadline established by the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Passed last month with bipartisan support, the law requires the DOJ to release the most comprehensive set of Epstein-related records to date.