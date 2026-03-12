Kuwait International Airport Targeted By Multiple Drones, Infrastructure Damaged

The Kuwait international airport was attacked on Thursday morning by several drones, causing damage to the infrastructure.

There have been no reports of any casualties or injuries in this incident so far.

The information about the attack was given out by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in Kuwait.

The directorate said that the airport was targeted by several drones this morning, “resulting in material damages only, with no casualties reported.”

Kuwait News Agency quoted the Directorate spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Rajhi, saying that the incident was handled according to the emergency plan implemented, “since the beginning of the crisis, and in full coordination with the relevant authorities of the country.”

He emphasised the Civil Aviation Authority's constant commitment to taking all necessary measures to maintain the security and safety of civil aviation in the State of Kuwait, “praying to God Almighty to protect the State of Kuwait, its Emir, its people, and its government from all harm.”

Kuwait has constantly been targeted by Iran, following the beginning of the war on February 28, which began with the assassination of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Areas near the international airport were also hit on Sunday, while forces intercepted drones and missiles, fired into the Kuwaiti territory, which is home to many US military installations.

The authorities in Kuwait said that two men were killed, “while performing their duties,” and did not elaborate further on the matter. The Interior Ministry said on Sunday ​it mourned "the martyrs of duty, from the General Administration of Land Border Security, who were martyred at dawn".

The authorities have maintained that five people have been killed in various incidents since the beginning of the war, and Iranian ‘retaliatory' strikes deep into Kuwaiti territory.

Earlier, drones targeted at a government office building, housing the headquarters of the Public Institution for Social Security, ignited a massive fire. There were no reports of any casualties in the incident.

