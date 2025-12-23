Epstein Files: DOJ Releases Fresh Tranche Amid Pressure

The US Justice Department released another tranche of files related to late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration faces mounting pressure to comply with a new transparency law.

The trove includes thousands of additional pages of material related to investigations of Epstein. It’s heavily redacted like the department’s first release on Friday, which also included thousands of pages of pictures, phone records and notes. The law allowed for accommodations to protect survivors.

The latest release appears to include more mentions of Trump than Friday’s initial release or documents made public over the weekend.

Following the most recent disclosure, the Justice Department on Tuesday posted on X that “some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

Epstein has long been a political challenge for Trump. The two were once friends, but Trump maintains that he cut ties with him around two decades ago and that he was not aware of Epstein’s sex offenses.

A convicted sex offender, Epstein was facing federal charges of trafficking underage girls when he died in jail in 2019. Authorities have ruled it a suicide.

The Justice Department is releasing files from its probes of Epstein after Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation in November compelling it to do so.

The Justice Department has said the volume of material was too large to process by a Dec. 19 deadline set by Congress, and that more files would be made public in the coming weeks.