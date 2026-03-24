Will Iran Agree To US Demands? Israeli Officials Say Unlikely Even As Trump 'Seems Keen'

Israel believes the prospects of a renewed agreement between the United States and Iran remain slim, with senior officials expressing skepticism over Tehran's willingness to meet Washington's condition.

The remark comes as Trump claimed that US envoys have been in contact with a “respected” Iranian leader and claimed that Tehran is willing “to make a deal.”

However, Iranian officials denied that any such talks are underway, asserting that the US president had stepped back “following Iran's firm warning.”

According to a post by RedboxGlobal on X, three senior Israeli officials said Iran is unlikely to accept key US requests, reducing the chances of a breakthrough in ongoing diplomatic efforts.

ISRAELI OFFICIALS SAY IRAN IS UNLIKELY TO ACCEPT U.S. REQUESTS, MAKING A DEAL LESS POSSIBLE. — RedboxGlobal (@RedboxWire) March 24, 2026

“Iran is not expected to agree to the terms being put forward,” the officials indicated, underscoring concerns in Israel that negotiations may stall despite renewed momentum from Washington.

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At the same time, the officials noted that US President Donald Trump appears keen to secure an agreement with Iran, signalling a push from his side to revive or reshape a deal.

The divergence highlights a familiar pattern in US-Iran diplomacy, where political intent in Washington often clashes with strategic calculations in Tehran, leaving regional stakeholders wary of the outcome.

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On Monday, US President Donald Trump also extended his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington would delay potential strikes on Iranian power plants for another five days.

The US leader also outlined key demands for any agreement, including securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and dismantling its nuclear programme. “We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon, not even close to it,” Trump told reporters.

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