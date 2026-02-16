Iran-US Nuclear Talks: Energy, Mining And Aircraft Deals On Table As Tehran Signals Flexibility

Iran has indicated that it is open to compromise in its ongoing nuclear negotiations with the United States, provided Washington is prepared to ease sanctions — with potential cooperation in energy, mining and aviation emerging as part of the broader economic discussions. However, it reiterated that it would not accept “zero enrichment.”

“Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the US if the Americans are willing to discuss lifting sanctions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC in Tehran.

“The ball is in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal… If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement.”

US officials, however, maintain that Tehran is slowing progress. On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump preferred a deal but acknowledged it was “very hard to do” one with Iran.

Days ahead of a second round of indirect talks in Geneva, rhetoric briefly escalated, with Iran warning it could strike US bases in the Middle East if attacked. But officials later struck a more conciliatory tone.

“For the sake of an agreement's durability, it is essential that the US also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns,” Hamid Ghanbari, deputy director for economic diplomacy at Iran's foreign ministry, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

“Common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations.”

Ghanbari argued that the 2015 nuclear pact with world powers failed to secure tangible US economic interests — a gap Tehran appears keen to address this time.

Geneva Talks Resume

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi travelled to Geneva on Sunday for the next round of talks scheduled for Tuesday. He is also expected to meet the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Reuters reported that US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would attend, a meeting later confirmed by a senior Iranian official.

Unlike the 2015 multilateral agreement, the current talks are limited to Iran and the US, with Oman acting as mediator.

Takht-Ravanchi signalled flexibility on uranium enrichment levels, referencing comments by Iran's atomic chief that Tehran could dilute its most highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief. However, he reiterated that Iran would not accept “zero enrichment” — a longstanding sticking point. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The US, meanwhile, is increasing pressure. In 2018, Trump withdrew from the previous nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions.

Axios reported that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently agreed to push for reductions in Iran's oil exports to China, which account for over 80% of Tehran's crude sales.

