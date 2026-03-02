Viral Videos Capture Chaos After Iran's Drones Hit Saudi Aramco's Oil Refinery; Facility Evacuated

Iranian drones struck Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery on Monday amid escalating tensions in the West Asia. It forced a temporary shutdown of one of the world's largest and most vital oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Footage circulating on social media shows thick, gray smoke billowing from the sprawling refinery complex along the Persian Gulf coast.

BREAKING: Sky News Arabia claims Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery was shut down following a drone attack. pic.twitter.com/YGXRzfhQms — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2026

Clips show civilians sprinting across the compound's perimeter, seeking cover as alarms wail in the background.

Workers at Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia are evacuating following reported Iranian strikes. pic.twitter.com/903atwsLZX — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 2, 2026

The facility's towering stacks and network of pipelines stand silhouetted against a sky darkened by smoke.

Attack on Saudi Aramco oil refinery in Ras Tanura north of Damam city. pic.twitter.com/mSoflAumQS — Atiq Ur Rehman Sial (@AtiqSial) March 2, 2026

Iran attacks Saudi's Aramco oil facilities. pic.twitter.com/hhBBUU2PX5 — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) March 2, 2026

Reports suggest the damage at Ras Tanura was limited. A journalist from The Jerusalem Post said that a small, isolated fire erupted at the facility but was swiftly contained by firefighting teams.

???????????????? L'Arabie saoudite a fermé sa gigantesque raffinerie de Ras Tanura (550 000 barils/jour, une des plus grandes au monde) après une frappe de drone iranien.



Profitez-en pour faire le plein aujourd'hui ! Dans les prochains jours, le prix de l'essence risque de devenir… pic.twitter.com/DaCFY6CSY2 — DIMÉ (@MakhtarDime) March 2, 2026

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry confirmed that two drones targeting Ras Tanura were intercepted before they could cause more extensive damage. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, which were successfully intercepted,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, describing the strikes as unjustifiable “under any pretext.”

#Statement | The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, which were successfully intercepted. These attacks cannot be justified… pic.twitter.com/ODRVf3p0Om — Foreign Ministry ???????? (@KSAmofaEN) February 28, 2026

Saudi officials said that the kingdom has not allowed its territory or airspace to be used in operations against Iran.

The attacks were not confined to Saudi Arabia. Iranian state media reported missile strikes on Salman Port in Bahrain, claiming the site was used to move American logistical equipment intended for operations against Iran.

Press TV shared images on Telegram claiming to show an American F-15 pilot after his jet crashed in Kuwait on Monday, along with footage of what Iranian outlets called large-scale drone attacks on US and Israeli targets in the region.

The attacks have added fresh strain to international oil markets already destabilised by the ongoing conflict. Crude prices have climbed to four-year highs, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for nearly 20% of the world's daily oil supply, has slowed significantly. Although Tehran has not officially closed the passage, many shipowners are halting transit due to security concerns. It has created a bottleneck in one of the world's most vital energy routes.

This came after the United States and Israel on Saturday bombed Iran and assassinated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several other top officials. The strikes also hit a girls' school, where more than 150 children were reported killed. As of Monday, at least 555 civilians were killed as a result of Israeli strikes on the West Asian country, Iranian state media confirmed.

In response, Iran launched a series of retaliatory attacks across the Gulf, targeting US and Israeli military locations.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.