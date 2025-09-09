Indian Nationals In Nepal Advised To Exercise Caution Amid Day Two Of Protest

As protests led by youth in Nepal over a government order banning social media sites entered its second day, the Indian govenment advised its nationals in the country to exercise caution.

"Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue," the statement added.

Protest errupted in the border country on Monday after the Nepalese government ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

Amid backlash, the Nepali government withdrew its earlier decision to ban social media sites after violence left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

The MEA statement also mourned the lives lost during the protest and said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured."