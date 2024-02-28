India-U.S. Homeland Security Dialogue: Cooperation In Combating Terror, Money Laundering Discussed
India and the US discussed cooperation in combating terrorism, money laundering, and organised crime at the Homeland Security Dialogue.
Cooperation in combating terrorism, money laundering, organised crime and activities of pro-Khalistani elements in America were discussed at the India-U.S. Homeland Security Dialogue held here on Wednesday, sources said.
While the Indian delegation was led by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the U.S. delegation was headed by his counterpart Kristie Canegallo, the acting deputy secretary in the US Department of Homeland Security.
An official statement said during the dialogue, both sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains, which has been a key pillar of the India-US strategic partnership.
In this context, they discussed steps that can be taken to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, organised crime and ensure transportation security, the statement said.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries by taking steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cybercrimes and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities, including terror financing.
The co-chairs reiterated their keen interest in consolidating the mutually beneficial collaboration between the respective law enforcement agencies through exchange of information, capacity building, technical assistance and regular meetings of sub-groups set-up under the framework of the Homeland Security Dialogue, the statement said.
The Indian delegation is believed to have raised the issue of the activities of pro-Khalistani elements on US soil and also their active support and funding to separatist elements based in India, the sources said.
The meeting was held against the backdrop of a row over the alleged assassination attempt on top Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Panun, a US citizen.
The U.S. has been demanding accountability in the matter.
India is also seeking action against the pro-Khalistan elements involved in the July 2023 attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco, the sources said.
The National Investigation Agency has identified more than 50 pro-Khalistani activists who had attacked the consulate in San Francisco.
New Delhi is also pushing for the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana.
A U.S. court has dismissed Rana's appeal against extradition.
While discussing ways to deal with illegal migration, the two sides explored the possibilility of sharing biometric information as many illegal migrants may get rid of their travel documents, it is learnt.
There was some discussion on specific ways of dealing with such cases, including detention and deportation of illegal migrants within 30 days.
However, there was no decision over it, people familiar with the matter said.
There was also deliberations on US efforts to restrict access to fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid.
There have been reports in the U.S. of drug overdose deaths arising out of the consumption of fentanyl.
American public health agency the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that fentanyl is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect.
Last month, the US and China set up a counter-narcotics working group to curb the production and trade of fentanyl.
The dialogue concluded with the signing of a document that will further deepen bilateral security cooperation -- A Memorandum of Cooperation on Law Enforcement Training between the US Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre and India's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the senior officials' Homeland Security Dialogue in Washington DC at a mutually convenient date.
The last India-US Homeland Security Dialogue was held in January 2022.