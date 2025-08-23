Business NewsWorldIndia-Thailand Joint Military Exercise To Be Held From Sept. 1-14
India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise To Be Held From Sept. 1-14

Exercise Maitree is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations

23 Aug 2025, 09:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The 14th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise MAITREE between India and Thailand will be conducted from 01–14 September 2025. (Photo Source: Envato)</p></div>
The 14th edition of a joint exercise between the militaries of India and Thailand is set to take place in Meghalaya's Umroi from September 1 to 14, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Exercise Maitree is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, it said.

In a post on X, the Army also shared a video about the upcoming Exercise Maitree 2025.

'The 14th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise #MAITREE between #India and #Thailand will be conducted from 01–14 September 2025 at the Foreign Training Node, #Umroi,' it said. The exercise is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the United Nations' mandate -- reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security, the Army said in its post.

