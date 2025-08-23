India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise To Be Held From Sept. 1-14

The 14th edition of a joint exercise between the militaries of India and Thailand is set to take place in Meghalaya's Umroi from September 1 to 14, the Indian Army said on Saturday. Exercise Maitree is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, it said.

In a post on X, the Army also shared a video about the upcoming Exercise Maitree 2025.

