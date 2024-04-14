NDTV ProfitWorldIndia Expresses Serious Concern Over Hostilities Between Israel And Iran
India Expresses Serious Concern Over Hostilities Between Israel And Iran

India called for 'immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy'.

14 Apr 2024, 01:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An Israel fighter jet returns toNevatim Airbase (Source: israel Defence Forces official X account)</p></div>
An Israel fighter jet returns toNevatim Airbase (Source: israel Defence Forces official X account)

India on Sunday said it is seriously concerned over escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation. Iran has launched a missile attack on Israel as part of its retaliation to a suspected Israeli air strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said in a statement.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

"Our embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

