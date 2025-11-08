Immigrants With Underlying Health Conditions May Be Denied Visas To Live In US: Report

The Trump administration is understood to have directed American consular offices across the world to deem those individuals seeking to enter and live in the US ineligible if they have certain medical conditions, saying these people could end up relying on public benefits.

A report by KFF Health News said that foreigners applying for visas to live in the US “might be rejected if they have certain medical conditions”.

The report cited a guidance issued in a cable sent by the State Department to embassy and consular officials.

"You must consider an applicant’s health…Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care," according to the cable cited by KFF.

The cable also advises visa officers to consider conditions like obesity in making their decisions, noting that the condition can cause asthma, sleep apnoea and high blood pressure.

The officers are advised to take into consideration the medical conditions to assess whether an immigrant could become a public charge and “require expensive, long-term care”.

The new guidance directs “visa officers to deem applicants ineligible to enter the US for several new reasons, including age or the likelihood theymight rely on public benefits”.

"The guidance says that such people could become a ‘public charge’ — a potential drain on US resources — because of their health issues or age,” the KFF Health News report said.

The cable directs visa officers to also assess if applicants are financially stable to pay for their medical treatment without help from the US government.

"Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?” the cable reads.