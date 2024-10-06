Harris, Walz Kick Off Week-Long Media Blitz With ‘Call Her Daddy’

Vice President Kamala Harris is embarking on a media blitz this week with appearances on television and podcasts, including Call Her Daddy and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in bid to reach key voters ahead of the election.

Harris will visit New York on Tuesday for appearances on ABC’s The View, The Howard Stern Show and The Late Show, a senior campaign official said.

The media campaign follows needling by Republicans, including presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance, who say Harris has shied away from interviews. Polls suggest the race is neck-and-neck with one month until Election Day on Nov. 5.

The Call Her Daddy episode will be released on Sunday, focusing on reproductive rights and abortion access. Both the podcast and The View have large female audiences, a voter bloc that favors Harris over Trump in polls.