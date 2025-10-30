Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Orders Ending H-1B Visa Hires In State Universities

In a move aimed at cracking down on H-1B visa abuse in higher education, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered institutions in the state to hire Americans to fill university jobs and end the practice of importing foreign workers on work visas.

“Universities across the country are importing foreign workers on H-1B visas instead of hiring Americans who are qualified and available to do the job,” DeSantis said on Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate H-1B abuse in Florida institutions. That’s why I have directed the Florida Board of Governors to end this practice,” he said.

He said that Florida leads the nation in higher education and thousands of highly-qualified Americans graduate from its colleges and universities every year.

“If any universities are truly struggling to find US citizens to fill their job openings, they ought to evaluate their academic programmes to determine why they cannot produce graduates who can be hired for these positions,” he said.