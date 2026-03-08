Explosion Outside US Embassy In Oslo Causes Minor Damage

An explosion at the US embassy in Oslo early Sunday caused minor damage, with signs pointing to an attack, Norwegian police said.

There were no casualties in the incident that took place at about 1 a.m. local time, Oslo police said in a statement. Michael Dellemyr, a police official, told local media that the explosion was at the entrance of the consular section, and authorities have an idea of the cause. He declined to provide further details.

Neither the police nor the US embassy were immediately available for comment when contacted by Bloomberg. The US embassy deferred questions to the State Department's Office of Press Operations, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The police are searching for one or more suspects with dogs, drones and helicopter, state broadcaster NRK reported. A bomb squad was at the site earlier and the Police Security Service is involved in the investigation, NRK said.

Dellemyr told TV2 it's “far too early” to link the explosion to the conflict surrounding the US-Israeli war on Iran, and there is no indication as yet of any connection.

Iran has struck US bases and embassies across the Middle East in retaliation for the attacks that began over a week ago. At least two dozen people were killed in protests outside several US consulates across Pakistan last week as demonstrations erupted after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Norway's Justice and Public Security Minister Astri Aas-Hansen said the incident was “unacceptable” and that police are investigating the matter with extensive resources, she told Norwegian newswire NTB. “There is no indication that the situation is dangerous for outsiders,” she said.

