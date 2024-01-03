Iran Says Blasts Near Commander’s Grave Kill More Than 80
At least 10 people were injured in a stampede after an explosion near the grave of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, state TV reported.
(Bloomberg) -- Two explosions near the grave of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani killed at least 81 people and injured 171, state TV reported, describing the blasts as a terrorist attack.
The blasts happened within 15 minutes of each other outside the graveyard in the central province of Kerman on the anniversary of Soleimani’s death, the report said. It cited the area’s deputy governor in calling the explosions a terror attack.
The head of Iran’s judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei, vowed to punish the perpetrators, without saying who might be responsible. It came less than 24 hours after a suspected Israeli drone strike that killed a senior leader of the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas.
The Kerman explosions were caused by two bomb-laden suitcases planted near the graveyard entrance and detonated remotely, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported, citing unidentified sources.
Crowds had gathered at Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officer Soleimani’s grave to mark his 2020 killing in a US drone strike.
As the leader of the IRGC’s elite Quds force, Soleimani was one of Iran’s most powerful generals. He helped project Iranian power abroad through a network of proxy militias opposed to Israel including Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
Regional Escalation
Soleimani’s death in 2020 led to fears of a direct military confrontation between Iran and the US, and in the aftermath Iran mistakenly shot down a passenger plane. Tehran continues to vow to avenge Soleimani’s death.
Last week, Iran accused Israel of killing another senior IRGC officer — and Soleimani’s former colleague — Seyyed Razi Mousavi, in Syria. The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it had no comment after the Kerman attack.
Separately on Wednesday, the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency said at a funeral that it would “settle accounts” with those who planned and participated in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, without elaborating. Iran denies involvement in the assaults.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is expected to speak later Wednesday in his first public appearance since Tuesday’s Beirut blast.
