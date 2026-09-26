Ellison Pledges $9.2 Billion More In Oracle Shares For Loans

Larry Ellison, a key figure behind Paramount Skydance Corp.'s deal to buy Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., has pledged 67 million more shares of Oracle Corp. as collateral for personal loans than he had at the same time last year.

The share pledges, revealed in an Oracle filing on Friday, amount to a 19% increase in the number of shares Ellison has pledged since 2025. The stock is worth about $9.2 billion at Oracle's closing price of $137.10 on Friday.

Ellison is helping his son David's company, Paramount, acquire Warner Bros. in a transaction valued at $111 billion. The Ellisons have committed to $47 billion in equity funding for that deal, about $24 billion of which is coming from three Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds. Paramount is also looking to raise debt financing. A spokesperson for Oracle declined to comment.

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Paramount is nearing closer to sealing its deal for Warner Bros. after negotiating a settlement earlier this week with 12 state attorneys general and the Writers Guild trade union who had sued to block the merger.

Oracle officers and directors are forbidden from pledging company shares as collateral for personal loans, with one exception, Larry Ellison, who serves as the company's executive chair and chief technology officer.

The total stock pledged now represents about 36% of Ellison's total holdings of 1.16 billion shares.

The regulatory filing also disclosed that Oracle's co-chief executive officers will receive $870 million in combined stock option awards. The package of Clay Magouyrk was valued at $621.7 million, while Mike Sicilia's was worth $248.7 million. The executives were named to the joint CEO role a year ago, taking the job from Oracle veteran Safra Catz.

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Ellison, who didn't receive awards in the previous two fiscal years, got a package valued at $117.8 million.

The 82-year-old technology mogul announced plans earlier this month to sell as much as $7.5 billion in Oracle stock, but then quickly canceled those plans.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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