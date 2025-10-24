Business NewsWorldTrump Ends Canada Trade Talks Over ‘Fake’ Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad
Trump Ends Canada Trade Talks Over ‘Fake’ Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad

The US President's announcement on Truth Social, threatens to throw U.S.-Canada relations into disarray.

24 Oct 2025, 08:53 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
Donald Trump's declaration on his social media platform, Truth Social, threatens to throw U.S.-Canada relations into disarray.(Photo Source: AP/PTI)
US President Donald Trump has announced the immediate termination of all trade negotiations with Canada on Friday morning, citing an alleged fraudulent use of a 'fake advertisement' featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.

"The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT," Trump wrote on his social media platform.

This is a developing story and shall be updated shortly.

